Gen Z stars dominate the AFRIMMA 2022 nominees list; Building collapse in Mushin: 4 dead, 1 saved — NEMA | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Gen Z stars dominate the AFRIMMA 2022 nominees list

Nigeria Air Commences Recruitment for Captain, Crew Members

Police rescue 12 kidnap victims in Enugu

Supreme Court strikes out PDP zoning suit

Building collapse in Mushin: 4 dead, 1 saved — NEMA

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Gen Z stars dominate the AFRIMMA 2022 nominees list

The coveted Nominees List of the famous African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) has been made public by the organizers, and it is a big list.

The AFRIMMA Awards will resume with an in-person event on November 19 at the Gilley’s Event Center in Dallas, Texas, following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The award event, with the slogan “This is Africa,” aims to build on the success of past ceremonies and the enormous expansion of African music culture. The African music landscape has had a tremendous year of outstanding music, and many African musicians did the continent proud.

The AFRIMMA technical team compiled the nominees’ list following extensive investigation and due diligence. With Gen Z talents like Asake, Ayra Starr, Jay Melody, Marioo, Rema, Black Sheriff, Ruger, Buju, and more holding their own against heavyweights like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Focalistic, and the rest, Gen Z stars dominate this year’s nominee list.

Ammarae, Mahkhadzi, Gambo, and DJ Snake are just a few of the celebrities who received their first AFRIMMA nominations on a list that is incredibly competitive in every category. The motivation behind the AFRIMMA Awards has been to celebrate African music and African music artists, and the organization has continually promoted African music on the international arena since its beginnings. As African celebrities raise the flags of their nations in various categories of nominations, it is expected to be another chapter in history.

According to Anderson Obiagwu, the organization’s creator, “African music is the new oil, and everyone wants a piece of it. AFRIMMA is dedicated to putting African music on the biggest stage, as well as to recognizing and honoring excellence in the genre.”

Nigeria Air Commences Recruitment for Captain, Crew Members

Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s national airline, has announced it is hiring for a number of posts before its official start.

The new airline will be held by a Nigerian private investor consortium together with a 5% federal government ownership, which includes Ethiopian Airline’s shareholding.

However, the airline stated in a statement that it will soon begin operations with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, with B787 aircraft for foreign flights to follow.

“In light of this, we are currently seeking skilled and experienced Boeing 737 captains, first officers, senior cabin crew, cabin crew, and engineers (B1/B2 preferable).

In addition, we request that CVs be sent to the following email address: [email protected] due to the urgent hiring needs for the aforementioned operational roles exclusively.”

The airline added that applications that don’t fit the aforementioned requirements won’t receive a response. The airline stated applications would be thoroughly reviewed, and qualified individuals will be called for interviews.

Police rescue 12 kidnap victims in Enugu

In the towns of Ekwegbe-Agu, Neke-Uno, and Okpatu in the local government areas of Enugu East, Igbo-Etiti, and Udi of the state, the Enugu State Police Command reported on Thursday that its agents had freed 12 kidnap victims.

Two of the male victims were found on the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka expressway, according to a statement from the police command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, while 10 others were found in a forest at Okpatu in the state’s Udi Local Government Area.

Ahmed Ammani, the State Commissioner of Police, has consequently directed the immediate deployment of additional operational and intelligence resources to further limit newly developing kidnapping occurrences, particularly along the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner requests assistance from the public by encouraging them to promptly provide reliable information and/or intelligence at the local police station or by dialing the Command’s emergency hotlines at 08032003702, 08075390883, or 08086671202.

Alternatively, you can call the Police PRO at 08099854883 or send emails to [email protected] Rest assured that any reports you provide will be handled with the utmost discretion.

Supreme Court strikes out PDP zoning suit

A lawsuit attempting to compel the People’s Democratic Party to zone its presidential candidate nomination to the southern region of the country has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous decision issued by Justice Adamu Jauro on Friday, the court dismissed the lawsuit on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to consider it.

The PDP’s primary election planning committee chairman, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and others prayed for the party’s primary poll to be stopped after it was previously reported that Cosmos Ndukwe, a presidential candidate, had sued the PDP.

Ndukwe had filed an ex-parte application in a case with the file number FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2022 asking the court to halt the PDP’s primary poll while his case was being heard.

However, as argued by the plaintiff’s attorney, Paul Erokoro, SAN, Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court in Abuja rejected the ex-parte suit seeking to halt the scheduled primary poll.

Unhappy, he petitioned the Court of Appeal in Abuja for the high court’s decision to be overturned on grounds of jurisdiction and competence. In its ruling on July 15, the Court of Appeal agreed with PDP and others that the FHC should not have taken the case on the grounds that it had the necessary jurisdiction.

Ndukwe went to the Supreme Court after feeling unsatisfied with the Court of Appeal’s ruling. However, Justice Jauro found that the Court of Appeal was correct in concluding that the FHC lacked the authority to intervene in the case in the Supreme Court ruling.

Instead of returning the case to the High Court for resolution of the substantive issue, Jauro used Section 22 to issue a ruling and dismiss the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction and competence.

Building collapse in Mushin: 4 dead, 1 saved — NEMA

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the building collapse at Oye Sonuga Street and Palm Avenue in Mushin, Lagos, resulted in the deaths of four people and the rescue of one.

This was disclosed in a phone discussion with Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the NEMA South West Zonal Coordinator.

In the building fall, he said that one person was saved and that two men and two women perished. The Lagos State Government has already declared its intention to look into the cause of the building fall.

This information was provided to journalists in a statement by Mr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development.

He ordered the building to be demolished right once for safety reasons and to prevent additional collapse while on the site of the three-story structure, which was estimated to be roughly 40 years old.

He instructed the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory and the Lagos State Building Control Agency to determine what caused the collapse.