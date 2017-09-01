Robert Mueller set to review Trump’s reason for firing Comey

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is reviewing the draft of the letter which which conveyed the firing of erstwhile FBI Director, James Comey. The letter outlined the reasons why Trump resolved to fire the country’s top law enforcement official.

The letter which was drafted by the President and senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller was claimed to be ratified by a wide view of the President including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod J Rosenstein, according to Washington Post.

Muller is carrying out the review in order to ascertain the President’s state of mind before sacking Comey. He also intends to expose the sincerity of the President on the action – whether Trump sacked him to bury the Russia probe or whether he consulted the attorney general just to have a legal umbrella to hide his true intentions.