Kenya Supreme Court orders re-run of presidential poll

Saying irregularities compromised ‘integrity of entire presidential election’, the Supreme Court has ordered a re-run.

Kenya’s Chief Justice David Maraga also says the presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution rendering the result “invalid, null and void” and that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not elected properly.

The court had earlier said there was no evidence of misconduct on the part of incumbent President Kenyatta, who was announced as the winner of the last month election.

There will have to be a new election within 60 days.

Meanwhile, Kenya opposition has hailed ‘historic’ court decision overturning poll.