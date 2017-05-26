Ariana Grande releases official statement following Manchester attack (READ)

US singer, Ariana Grande, has released a heartbreaking statement on her Twitter on Friday, May 26.

The letter marked her first remarks since her original tweet following the terror attack at her concert in Manchester Monday night.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” she begins.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

Full letter below: