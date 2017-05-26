Celebrating Children’s Day and Democracy Day: Zenith Bank’s airtime giveaways promo goes live

If you are a Zenith Bank customer, this long weekend will be a very happy one for you as the bank begins its Children’s Day and Democracy Day Airtime Giveaways. In keeping with its slogan of… “in your best interest”, the Airtime Giveaways promo is clearly directed at helping its customers have the best Democracy Day weekend. On Children’s Day, May 27, and on Democracy Day, May 29, 2017, 1,932 people will enjoy a 100% bonus on all airtime purchases made via the bank’s *966# Eazybanking service between the hours of 6am – 9am and 6pm – 9pm on each day. So if you buy N2000 airtime you would get airtime worth a whopping N4000.

It gets even better in June as, every weekday throughout the month, 1,932 people will enjoy a 20% bonus on all airtime purchases made via the bank’s *966# Eazybanking service between the hours of 6am – 9am and 6pm – 9pm. So if you buy N2000 airtime on any weekday in June, you would get airtime worth N2400.

To participate in the airtime giveaways, simply buy airtime with *966# Eazybanking between the hours of 6:00am – 9:00am and 6:00pm – 9:00pm on Children’s Day and Democracy Day as well as on all weekdays in June.

The Eazybanking code for airtime purchase is *966*amount*mobilenumber# dialled from your mobile number registered with the bank.

Want to participate in the Airtime Giveaways but don’t have a Zenith Bank account yet? Simply dial *966*0# to open one instantly (you will be required to visit a Zenith Bank branch within 7 days to complete the process).

Other Things to Know

The maximum airtime purchase eligible for the reward is N2,000 i.e. N2, 000 and below. Customers can only win once every day during the period of the promo. When buying airtime for others, only the phone number receiving the credit may qualify for the promo. To find out more, kindly visit www.zenithbank.com/966.