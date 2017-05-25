Manchester Arena bomber’s father ‘was in a militant group’

Ramadan Abedi, father of Manchester Arena suicide bomber, Salman Abedi was once a member of a Libyan militant group with alleged ties to Al-Qaeda.

Spokesman for Libya’s Deterrence Force, Ahmed bin Salem said Abedi’s father “was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG).”

Abedi was hunted by the regime of Moamer Kadhafi for his ties to the group, finding refuge in Britain before returning to Libya in 2011, British media have reported.

“The investigation is ongoing and he is still being questioned by the relevant services. I cannot give more details,” Bin Salem said.

Abedi’s father and his brother were arrested after Monday’s attack at a pop concert which killed 22 people and injured others.