How legislators kill actors – Saidi Balogun

Nigerian ­actor, Saidi Balogun, has said that members of the House of Representatives, especially those who are in charge of passing anti-piracy laws, are part of the cause of the death of many actors in Nigeria.

The actor said that the effects of the activities of pirates could be minimized if funds are made available to actors before their death.

“People die but because we are in the public eye, death of actors resonates more. Two million people can die but nobody would write about them unlike when actors die. People die every day. It is not that we are not checking ourselves, it happens but I am begging all actors to work on their health. I was supposed to celebrate my birthday from May 24 to 26 but I postponed it in honour of our fallen colleagues. Balogun said according to Punch.

“The reason why most actors solicit for funds when they are ill is because of lack of health insurance and we should talk to insurance companies about that. If we are making our money now, we should look at health insurance policy for future sake. I keep begging that the House of Representatives pass hard laws on piracy because if we are making good money, we would be able to subscribe to insurance policies. If I am making N500,000 and the school fees of my daughter is N600,000, where would I see money for insurance? It is the people that are not passing hard laws on piracy that are killing us. I have an insurance policy as the President of The Golden Movies Ambassadors of Nigeria. I have been on an insurance policy for over four years,” he said.

He however advised the younger actors to insure their lives and property.

“I am begging the up and coming artistes to look towards insuring themselves. I implore my colleagues to get good managers and lawyers to help them manage their image. I travelled to Germany some months back to shoot a movie and when they checked for my name on Google, the only thing that came out were bad reports and the German asked me if that was the way the journalists in my country celebrate the best actors in Africa. I stood up for journalists. They felt that because we are black, that is why such happened but I made them know that we are ‘BPI’, Black, Proud and Intelligent. It affected me a lot but I still thank God I am still here today and I am friends with journalists till date,” Balogun said.