Arsenal deny Chelsea the FA Cup at Wembley

Goals from Sanchez (4′) and Ramsey (79′) denied Chelsea the double, as Arsenal win the FA Cup for the seventh time, with an outstanding performance.

Chelsea’s only goal was by Diego Costa (76′) and Conte’s old fashioned style didn’t help this time.

Wenger, who has received so much criticism in recent times couldn’t hold down his joy.

“It was an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards. This team has suffered, united, and responded. I said last week this team will win the championship with one or two good buys, and keep them together. They showed strength and we played spectacular football today to win the game. I am very proud [to win seven FA Cups] because you see the fight you need even to win one. I am proud of doing two things that have never been done: to win a championship without losing a game, and to win seven FA Cups. It is not easy, believe me,” Wenger said.