Trump strikes thumb pose with Osinbajo (PHOTOS)

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and US president, Donald Trump, among other African leaders met at the G7 summit on May 27, at Sicily, Italy.

The G7 group of rich nations had invited Osinbajo and some other African leaders to discuss migration problems.

The other guests invited include Hailemariam Desailegn of Ethiopia, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Beji Essebsi of Tunisia.

Osinbajo is expected to be back on Saturday evening as said by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

