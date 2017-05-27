Resignation is completely out of the options – Bello replies Dino Melaye, APC leaders

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello￼, says Senator Dino Melaye and other APC leaders asking him to resign are ‘jokers.’

Top members of the APC in Kogi had asked Bello to resign over an INEC report that he engaged in double voter registration.

In response, Bello through his Director General on Media, Kingsley Fanwo, called his opponents jokers.

Fanwo in a statement in Lokoja on Saturday, published by Daily Post, said the governor would not resign, stressing that the “issue was straight forward enough as the Governor welcomes the decision of INEC to cancel the latter registration”.

“Resignation is completely out of the options and the Governor will continue his good work for the people of Kogi State. They and their corrupt sponsors should wait till 2019.

“The Governor will not resign. We have listened to INEC and we respect their decisions. Now is time for the Commission to fast-track the transfer of the PVC of the Governor to Kogi State from Abuja”, he stated.

Fanwo said it was unfortunate that some APC leaders had constituted themselves as opposition within the party, “simply because they have lost out in their bid to compromise the system and scam the people of Kogi State.‎”

“Ametuo has turned himself to a diaspora Chairman who doesn’t know what is happening in Kogi State. He is running from his own shadows and has joined forces with those who want to pull the APC-led government in Kogi State down.

“He and his co-travelers have not come to terms with a new Kogi State that cannot be compromised. Under Governor Yahaya Bello, it will never be business as usual,” he said.