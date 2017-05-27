G7 group to meet Osinbajo, other African leaders

Leaders of the G7 group of rich nations are proposed to meet African heads of state to discuss the crisis of migration.

The leaders of Tunisia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Niger and Nigeria will join the second day of the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, BBC reports.

Italy chose to host the meeting there to draw attention to Africa and the issue of migration.

Italy is keen to encourage the world’s wealthiest nations to support African countries in developing their economies, so fewer young people will feel forced to make the dangerous journey to Europe.

However, discussion has been dominated by terrorism and climate change.