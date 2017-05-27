Nigeria has been invited to G7 summit – Laolu Akande

The media aide to Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has on Saturday announced that Nigeria has been invited to the G7 summit currently being held in Taormina, Sicily, Italy.

The summit which started on Friday, May 26 is slated to end on Saturday, May 27.

Akande wrote on Twitter, “Acting President, Osinbajo, invited to ongoing G7 summit in Italy to represent Nigeria, leaves this morning and is expected back later in the evening today”.

AgP Osinbajo invited to ongoing G7 summit in Italy to represent Nigeria, leaves this morning and is expected back later in the evening today — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 26, 2017