BBNaija stars receive social media backlash for partying after Rico Swavey’s service of songs

Big Brother Naija stars who went to a tribute night for Rico Swavey have been criticized for a video that many people have called disgusting.

Cross Okonkwo and Elozonam Ogbolu, who used to be on the show, can be seen in the clip that Dorathy Bachor posted on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

While singing the words to Jay Z’s 2009 song “Forever Young,” the stars held up candles and whisky glasses.

We love you Rico 🕊🕊🕊

Dorathy Bachor, was also slammed by a Twitter user who faulted the BBNaija stars for drinking and partying in honour of late Rico.

Twitter user @yuggiio said: “This is not love.”

Reacting to this, Dorathy wrote:

Rico was born Patrick Adebowale Fakoya. He was in a car accident that put him on life support.

Two days after the accident, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, he died.

A statement from Doren Hospital, where Swavey was taken after the accident, said that he “smelled of alcohol” when he got there.

Before he died, the reality TV star was 30 years old.

Here are some reactions to the video clip posted.

Dorathy say “we love you Rico”



All of you bbn graduates are foking stupid! — Timtim. (@thesheking_) October 20, 2022

Y’all are really having a meltdown cause his friends are partying ? Do you know him more than them ? Whenever I’ve discussed the possibility of dying young, I’ve always told my friends to cry oo but party like you too might die young. How do y’all know that’s not what he wanted ? — Ebele (@ebelee_) October 19, 2022

Person die, they’re singing “forever young” and posting on IG stories. God please 🙏🏾 let my friends not disgrace me like this — Jessica Ayodele (@jessica_xls) October 20, 2022

“Are you teaching people how to mourn”

“Don’t police people’s grieve”



I promise you, when you lose someone dear to you; and see people raising a glass and celebrating. You’ll understand.



Then you truly will understand. — Lilly💦 (@miss_lilieee) October 20, 2022