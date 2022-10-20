BBNaija stars receive social media backlash for partying after Rico Swavey’s service of songs

Big Brother Naija stars who went to a tribute night for Rico Swavey have been criticized for a video that many people have called disgusting.
Cross Okonkwo and Elozonam Ogbolu, who used to be on the show, can be seen in the clip that Dorathy Bachor posted on her Twitter page on Wednesday.
While singing the words to Jay Z’s 2009 song “Forever Young,” the stars held up candles and whisky glasses.
Dorathy Bachor, was also slammed by a Twitter user who faulted the BBNaija stars for drinking and partying in honour of late Rico.
Twitter user @yuggiio said: “This is not love.”
Reacting to this, Dorathy wrote:
Rico was born Patrick Adebowale Fakoya. He was in a car accident that put him on life support.
Two days after the accident, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, he died.
A statement from Doren Hospital, where Swavey was taken after the accident, said that he “smelled of alcohol” when he got there.
Before he died, the reality TV star was 30 years old.
Here are some reactions to the video clip posted.
