Peaceful protesters attacked with teargas amid heavy police presence at the Lekki Toll Gate during #EndSARS memorial

The Lekki Toll Gate has been taken over by the Nigeria Police Force in preparation for the arrival of #EndSARS movement participants.

Today is the second anniversary of the Lekki shooting and the disbanding of the Nigerian police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Yesterday, Nigerian musician Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, planned a memorial march to commemorate the second anniversary of the #EndSARS hashtag on Instagram.

The leaflet stated that the cars in the parade would pass through the toll gate while waving Nigerian flags and screaming #EndSARS.

Nonetheless, the police have sworn to follow a court order prohibiting anyone from congregating at the Lekki tollgate for any purpose.

At the time of going to print, EndSARS protesters had begun the memorial procession commemorating the second anniversary of the death of several Nigerian youngsters at the Lekki Tollgate.

Falz, comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, and other celebrities led the procession, which began at the tollgate.

Earlier, heavy cops and other security officers had seized control of the tollbooth with approximately 25 police cars and one black maria on the ground.

Also visible on both sides of the toll booth are police anti-riot vehicles, water cannon trucks, and a black maria.

Reports have just recently come in that the police have started firing teargas to disperse protesters at the 2nd anniversary of the #EndSARS memorial.

[Video] : Police teargas, disperse protesters at 2nd anniversary of #EndSARSMemorial2 pic.twitter.com/TfmBqWRHnR — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 20, 2022

please if you are at lekki, avoid the toll gate, they are shooting again 💔💔 — ADÉ TIGER 🥂 (@DaflowAbioye) October 20, 2022