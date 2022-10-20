Peaceful protesters attacked with teargas amid heavy police presence at the Lekki Toll Gate during #EndSARS memorial

The Lekki Toll Gate has been taken over by the Nigeria Police Force in preparation for the arrival of #EndSARS movement participants.

Today is the second anniversary of the Lekki shooting and the disbanding of the Nigerian police’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Yesterday, Nigerian musician Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, planned a memorial march to commemorate the second anniversary of the #EndSARS hashtag on Instagram.

The leaflet stated that the cars in the parade would pass through the toll gate while waving Nigerian flags and screaming #EndSARS.

Nonetheless, the police have sworn to follow a court order prohibiting anyone from congregating at the Lekki tollgate for any purpose.

At the time of going to print, EndSARS protesters had begun the memorial procession commemorating the second anniversary of the death of several Nigerian youngsters at the Lekki Tollgate.

Falz, comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, and other celebrities led the procession, which began at the tollgate.

Earlier, heavy cops and other security officers had seized control of the tollbooth with approximately 25 police cars and one black maria on the ground.

Also visible on both sides of the toll booth are police anti-riot vehicles, water cannon trucks, and a black maria.

Reports have just recently come in that the police have started firing teargas to disperse protesters at the 2nd anniversary of the #EndSARS memorial.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 19, 2022

Wike donates N300 million to the wives of Lagos State officials amid disastrous flood in Rivers

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has donated N300 million to COWLSO, the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials. ...

YNaija October 18, 2022

I will build on Buhari’s legacies – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pledged to continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy ...

YNaija October 17, 2022

Labour Party Senatorial candidate was arrested and not abducted for spreading fake news against Gov Dave Umahi and other pending cases – Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared the purported kidnapping of Linus Okorie, Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South, ...

YNaija October 15, 2022

I am going to solve all the problems in Nigeria if elected president – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that he is confident ...

YNaija October 14, 2022

Following a protest against Enenche, Peter Obi pledges to update campaign council list

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for president, stated that the party will publish a revised list of its Presidential ...

YNaija October 14, 2022

Osinachi asked me not to tell anyone about her husband’s abuse – Neighbour tells court

Grace Nnaji, who lived next door to the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, told a Federal Capital Territory High Court ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail