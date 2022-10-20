Rename the Lekki Tollgate and make it free – Alex Ekubo #EndSARS

Alex Ekubo, a well-known Nollywood actor, has requested that the Lekki Tollgate be renamed in honor of those who died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Thursday, Ekubo announced this on his verified Instagram account.

Recall that exactly two years ago, the entire nation was in mourning when the Nigerian Army allegedly opened fire on protesting youths at the Lekki Tollgate to prevent them from demonstrating against police brutality.

Ekubo uploaded photographs from the #EndSARS demonstration against police violence that occurred two years ago.

He wrote: “Dear Nigerian Government, we will NEVER forget this day. 20 – 10 – 20. We will return the favour. The Labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.

“I still maintain, Lekki Toll plaza should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way & remain toll free forever. We paid in full with our blood.”