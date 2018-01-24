The Big 5: EFCC arrests Patience Jonathan’s sister, Melaye accuses NNPC of corrupt practices, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories you should be monitoring today.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; and the former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting was held hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo issued a statement urging Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the younger sister to Patience Jonathan, the wife of the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan, over suspicious payments of N3bn made into her many accounts

The accounts, with a combined balance of N3bn, are in Skye Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Diamond Bank and Ecobank.

Esther Oba was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), on Tuesday held a crucial meeting with heads of internal security agencies over the killings by herdsmen.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Customs Service, and the United Nations Development Programme, among others.

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of involvement in a fresh multi-million dollar corruption.

Melaye, at plenary yesterday, claimed that NNPC is involved in a “monumental corruption” which the Senate should look into.

He noted that the NNPC allegedly registered a company by the name Brass NLG.

The firm, he said, was jointly owned by investors from Italy, Belgium, France, among others.

According to an amendment to the Electoral Act by the House of Representatives, Presidential election is to come last in the sequence of general elections in the country.

National Assembly elections would now come first in the sequence, to be followed by governorship and state assembly elections.

These are contained in several amendments done to the Electoral Act, 2010 by the House on Tuesday.

And now stories from around the world…

The US-led coalition fighting ISIS killed approximately 150 ISIS fighters in a Saturday airstrike, Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the coalition, told CNN Tuesday.

The target of the strike was an “ISIS headquarters and command and control center,” Dillon said, adding that the strike involved “over a week’s worth” of intelligence work involving multiple kinds of coalition intelligence as well as information from US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighting ISIS on the ground.

Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates has quietly added a prominent white-collar attorney, Tom Green, to his defense team, signaling that Gates’ approach to his not-guilty plea could be changing behind the scenes.

Green, a well-known Washington defense lawyer, was seen at special counsel Robert Mueller’s office twice last week. CNN is told by a source familiar with the matter that Green has joined Gates’ team.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer withdrew funding for President Donald Trump’s border in negotiations over immigration issues with the White House, according to a Democratic aide.

A staffer who works for Schumer called the White House on Monday and said the proposal, which Schumer put on the table during a Friday meeting with Trump, was no longer operative, the aide said.

At least 11 people have been injured in an ongoing attack on the offices of international aid agency Save the Children in Afghanistan.

An explosion took place outside the organisation’s compound in Jalalabad, authorities said. Gunmen then entered the building.

Local media have reported children at a nearby school were seen running from the area as gunfire was heard.

Phil Neville has been appointed head coach of the England women’s team on a deal until 2021.

Neville, 41, has coached at former club Manchester United, Valencia and England Under-21s but has only managed one game – at Salford City, a team he co-owns.

The ex-England full-back takes over from Mo Marley, who had been in interim charge since Mark Sampson’s sacking.