The Big 5: Miyetti Allah rejects Osinbajo’s panel, Presidency defends appointment of NIA DG, and other top stories

The Miyetti Allah Association has said the inclusion of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Darius Ishaku in Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo’s committee on killings by herdsmen has made it null and void.

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere also dismissed the Osinbajo panel as diversionary and unnecessary.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga said the President should have deployed the military, instead of setting up a committee.

The Indigenous People of Biafra has alleged that the Federal Government is frustrating its attempt to appeal its terrorist tag on it by the Abuja Federal High Court.

Two Americans and two Canadians who were kidnapped along the Kagarko-Kwoi road in Kaduna State have been freed by their abductors.

They were abducted on Tuesday on their way to Abuja, after inspecting some project sites in Kafanchan.

The Presidency has defended the appointment of the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described Abubakar as “a perfect fit who is most qualified for the job.”

The Borno state government has relaxed the three-week curfew imposed on the metropolis of Maiduguri, the capital.

Dr Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, on Saturday in Maiduguri said that the curfew would now be observed between 10:30 pm and 6:00 am.

And now, stories from around the world…

One protester has been killed in clashes in Honduras between riot police and demonstrators who dispute the result of November’s presidential poll. Police fired tear gas and cleared roadblocks made of burning tyres across the country. The death occurred in the northern town of Saba. The protest was organised by supporters of the defeated opposition candidate. Ed Sheeran has announced he’s engaged to his long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. Posting on Instagram he said they are both “very happy and in love”, joking that their cats are happy for them too. The couple met in school although they only got together in 2015, spending most of 2016 travelling the world during his year off from music. Fifteen Syrian refugees – some of them children – have been found frozen to death while trying to cross the mountainous border into Lebanon. Thirteen bodies were found on Friday and two more were discovered on Saturday after the area was hit by a fierce snowstorm. Lebanese civil defence officials found the bodies after being told a group of refugees were in trouble near Masnaa. Afghan special forces traded fire Sunday morning with the remaining gunmen who attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul hours earlier, Afghanistan’s TOLO news channel reported. The gunfire intensified about 4 a.m. Sunday (6:30 p.m. Saturday ET), TOLO said. Ambulances came to the scene during a lull in the shooting, a witness who lives near the hotel told CNN.

Day one of the government shutdown ended with recriminations between the parties deepening and no sign of progress towards ending the impasse.

The White House, Republican and Democratic leaders spent most of Saturday apportioning blame and flexing partisan muscles after the Democrats blocked a Senate bill to fund the government and the federal machine ran dry on cash at midnight on Friday.