The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Nigeria is fortunate to have a leader like Buhari – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said Nigeria was fortunate to have a “straightforward” and “honest” leader like President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. You can’t continue to subsidise electricity | GenCos tell FG

Power Generating Companies (GenCos) have called for increase in electricity tariff.

3. ‘Kwara Central group announces plan to recall Saraki’

Some constituents of Kwara Central Senatorial District, under the umbrella of “Kwara Must Change” have announced plans to recall Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

4. Suicide bombing attacks ‘kill 11’ in Maiduguri

Separate suicide attacks have killed 11 persons and injured about three others on Tuesday in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

5. Senate passes bill for immediate treatment of gunshot victims

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Bill.

The bill compels hospitals to treat persons with gunshot wounds before obtaining police report.