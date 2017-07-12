‘Kwara Central group announces plan to recall Saraki’

Some constituents of Kwara Central Senatorial District, under the umbrella of “Kwara Must Change” have announced plans to recall Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

In a statement on Tuesday quoted by SaharaReporters, the group said it regrets voting Saraki into the senate after “realizing the extent of damage” done by him.

“Realizing the extent of damages done by the man we supplied to Nigeria as our contribution, we take full responsibility for his stay in the Senate while representing us, though we regret his actions,” they said.

[Read Also: MELAYE’S RECALL: INEC RECEIVES COURT ORDERS, PASTES VERIFICATION NOTICE]

The group said Saraki had neglected his duty of representing them and was now pushing a personal agenda.

It said, “He has abandoned his primary responsibility of representing us in Kwara Central. He is more concerned in pursing personal interest, which adds no value to our well being as a people. His over ambition and quest for personal enrichment is driving him nut, leading to several questionable actions and unnecessary confrontation with the executive arm of government.

“This selfish pursuit has now made the Nigerian Senate abandon its constitutional responsibility of screening political appointment to score cheap political point, by way of forcing the removal of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through self help. But this is not what we sent him to do.”

[Read Also: NO RESTRAINING ORDER ON DINO MELAYE’S RECALL – INEC]

They added, “We are therefore declaring that, in line with the provisions of Nigerian constitution, we the people of Kwara Central under the Kwara Must Change platform have decided to commence the process of recall against the Senate President to pave way for a more responsible senator that will represent us well, so we can begin to get better results from Nigeria.”

The group asked their coordinators in the 52 wards of Kwara Central to immediately commence the process of recalling Senator Saraki by assigning representatives to all polling units within their wards in the 4 Local Governments Areas of Kwara Central, namely Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South and Asa.

It added that mobilisation for the recall will be completed in the next two weeks, “and by August 1st 2017, we shall begin the recall process properly by presenting the recall register to the public for collection of signatures at the various polling units.