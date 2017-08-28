BringBackDiezani: EFCC urges Nigerians to be patient, says extradition requires a ‘painstaking process’

Convener of OurMumuDonDo – Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) and Convener, Concerned Nigerians- Deji Adeyanju have begun another daily-sit-out at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja to demand the extradition of the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke from the United Kingdom, so she is present to defend herself from the allegations of corruption.

Adeyanju said, “Our message is simple: since you don’t want to assist U.K in prosecuting her, #BringBackDiezani. Also, prosecute everyone whether PDP or APC.”

“Diezani is enjoying in London. Look at her press release the other day. “She is practically laughing at Nigerians. You don’t need Baba to give any instruction before you swing into action.”

“Corruption is just everywhere.”

Speaking on behalf of the Commission, the Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Aremo said, “Let us be patient and let us follow due process, we on our part will ensure that no stone is left unturned as we intensify the war against corruption.

“I urge Nigerians to be patient because extradition requires a painstaking process that must be followed.”