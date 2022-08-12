The Brunch with Filmmakers was an exciting event that featured many top notch filmmakers in the Nigerian film industry including Scarlet Gomez, James Abinibi, Tope Alake, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim, Novo and a host of others.

According to Mo’ Fakorede of BigMo Empire; one of the organisers, the goal is to build a community of filmmakers who come together occasionally outside work to have fun, share new experiences and create unique memories with one another. “We want to create an atmosphere where filmmakers can let their guards down” – Emmanuel Olabode of The OYA Company, a co-organizer told this newspaper. Speaking about hosting the event, Seyi Olaniyan, the Creative Director of Yellowlyfe says “we want to create experiences for people through YELLOWLYFE regardless of which sector you belong to – we want you to experience enjoyment.”

While speaking to some of the guests, this reporter gathered that most of them had an amazing time and are looking forward to “more of this kind of interesting events for filmmakers.”

During a brief interview, one of the guests (who chooses to be anonymous) has this to say about the initiative:

“You know that most times, we always meet on set and when that happens, everyone’s laser focus is on the job. Even when we meet at industry events, everyone is mostly trying to impress or be taken seriously. We are hardly vulnerable at such events. But, in cases like this, I’m not thinking about work, I’m not consciously networking and no one is trying relentlessly to pitch to anyone. It’s just vibes and whatever. Filmmakers too, can have fun. We are here for it.”

The Brunch with filmmakers hangout was hosted by Yellowlyfe in partnership with BigMo Empire and The OYA Company and supported by Ynaija, MACA and Island Breeze.