I can bet $10k Peter Obi will come distant third – Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and coordinator of Concerned Nigeria, said he is willing to wager $10,000 with any Peter Obi followers (Obidients) in Nigeria or abroad that Obi will finish third in the upcoming presidential election.

This assertion was made by Adeyanju on Friday in a tweet sent from his verified Twitter account.

He said, “Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February. 

“Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later. I suggest Egbon Dele MOMODU to keep the money,” he added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, has set the Nigerian presidential election for February 2023.

Recall that Adeyanju had claimed that Obidients in Nasarawa state had received payment to march for Obi.

As part of the mobilization process leading up to the 2023 general elections, a massive crowd recently turned out to participate in a one million-person march in support of Obi and his running companion, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in the Nasarawa state capital, Lafia.

The one million-man march, according to the party’s state chairman Alexander Emmanuel, was intended to educate the populace of the state about the importance of electing reputable leaders in the elections of next year and to send a message to rival political parties that the Labour Party does indeed have a structure.

Speaking about the march, Obi said it was a representation of the youngsters’ unrelenting duty to save Nigeria from poor leadership.

The businessmen, commuters, artisans, and other Nigerians who participated in the march received praise from Obi.

He said, “I am sincerely encouraged by the unwavering commitment of Nigerian youths to the OBIdient movement, aimed at rescuing the nation from bad governance.

“The recent 1 million march, recently embarked on by ObIdients in Nasarawa State is very well appreciated by the ObIdient family. It’s a great step towards taking back our country,” he added.

Adeyanju, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisted that the Nigerians who participated in the march were paid. Adeyanju has stated that he will not support any candidate for president.

In a tweet, Adeyanju said, “Sorry to break your hearts guys, but Peter Obi won’t still win even half of an LGA in Nasarawa after the rally yesterday. You will be shocked that 90% of those who came out to protest yesterday did so because someone paid them and they won’t vote for him. Vawulence dropped, bye.”

