Fire outbreak at the National Assembly destroys office supplies and records

A fire broke out at the new wing of the National Assembly on Thursday, resulting in the destruction of several documents and office supplies.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Assembly’s director of information, Emmanuel Agada, said that the fire began in room 227 in the new wing of the House of Representatives at 6 o’clock but was contained there.

According to Mr. Agada, the fire was thought to have started as a result of an electrical malfunction, but thanks to the combined efforts of personnel and federal fire service officials, it was contained to the room.

“The fire has been put out with the assistance of staff on duty, who immediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officer,” the statement said.

He mentioned that a current examination might interfere with lawmakers and employees using that specific wing for a while.

It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the estate and works directorates, normalcy in the New-Wings, housing all principal officers of the House of Representatives and Honourable members’ offices, will be restored immediately,” the statement also said.

The White House, which holds the Senate and House of Representatives chambers as well as various offices, is one of the National Assembly Complex’s buildings that is now receiving extensive renovations.

Even though the legislature is currently on its yearly break until September, some committees are still holding hearings for inquiries. The impact of this fire breakout on those committees is unknown.

