Atiku’s men behind suit against PDP, Tambuwal –Wike; Nigeria’s Falconets beat France in group opener at FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Atiku’s men behind suit against PDP, Tambuwal –Wike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday described as a bluff the allegations by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the loyalists of the PDP candidate filed a suit in the court challenging Atiku’s victory in the presidential party primary.

Recall that the suit was allegedly instituted by Wike against the PDP presidential candidate; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and the PDP over the conduct of the presidential primary of the party, which was held in Abuja on May 28 and May 29, 2022.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022, Wike and one Newgent Ekamon, were listed as the plaintiffs.

Wike clarified that he was unaware of the lawsuit in a statement sent on Friday by his media assistant, Kelvin Ebiri.

He said that Atiku’s supporters started the legal dispute.

Wike stated, “People have called me throughout this morning and said all kinds of things that I went to court against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I want to say categorically, if I have a reason to go to court, I will go to court, but I didn’t go to court.

“Yesterday too, they said I removed all PDP flags at Rivers State Government House. But I just have to say these things for Nigerians to know that I have kept quiet, and I’m busy delivering dividends of democracy for my party to win election in Rivers State.

“But I want to tell the candidate; it is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear, they are the ones plotting all these things, thinking that they will spoil my name; they cannot.”

According to Wike, if he had wanted to file a lawsuit challenging the results of the PDP presidential primary, he would have done so when such pre-election concerns were considered, which was two weeks after the primary.

Buhari launches national crisis management doctrine

The National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD), introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja, aims to close the vacuum left by the widespread deployment of security services by encouraging cooperation amongst Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Office of the National Security Adviser’s (ONSA) NCMD, which was created in collaboration with the appropriate MDAs, would guarantee greater success in dealing with national crises.

During his remarks during the launch, the president praised the work done in formulating the doctrine by the National Security Adviser, retired major general Babagana Monguno, his staff, and members of the working group from several responder MDAs.

He described the feat as a significant milestone in recognition of the need for collective efforts towards achieving coordinated, effective and efficient national crisis management.

‘‘This shows the renewed promise and commitment of this administration to managing crisis in the country,’’ the President said, urging ONSA to continue to play its coordinating role amongst crisis response stakeholders to achieve greater success.

Mr Buhari also thanked the British Government for its collaboration in the development of the Doctrine as well as the United States Government for its support, urging them to sustain the relationship.

Nigeria’s Falconets beat France in group opener at FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team battled to a 1-0 victory over France in their opening Group C encounter on Friday morning, giving them a winning start at the 10th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets, who have finished second in this competition before, overcame torrential downpour, an hour-long delay, and further downpour to defeat France, the best team in Europe, 1-0 in their group opener.

Flourish Sabastine, the Falconets’ top scorer in the African qualification tournament, was the hero versus France as her lone goal in the 85th minute was sufficient to win Chris Danjuma’s team the maximum three points available.

The weather in San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, prevented the fluid football that distinguished the Falconets and their French opponents.

The game was called off in the 20th minute by Mexican referee Francia Gonzales because visibility was becoming increasingly difficult for both teams. The rain was still pouring.

It was suspended for exactly one hour.

The Falconets play Korea Republic at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto on Sunday. Nigeria will be guaranteed a spot in the tournament’s quarterfinals if they win that match.

U.S. extradites three Nigerians from UK due to alleged $5m Fraud Charges

Three Nigerians, who are citizens of the UK, were extradited to the US to answer to allegations of defrauding American universities of $15 million.

The accused are Oludayo Adeagbo, 43, a Nigerian citizen who resides in the UK, Donald Echeazu, 40, a dual citizen of the UK and Nigeria, and Olabanji Egbinola, 42. Oludayo Adeagbo also goes by the aliases John Edwards and John Dayo.

According to a statement made on Wednesday by the US Attorney General’s Office for the Southern District of New York, they are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and aggravated identity theft.

They are accused of using a business email hacking plan to steal more than $1.9 million from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In order to mislead trusting victims, including institutions in North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, the US authorities claimed they participated in a $5 million business email compromise (BEC) plot.

According to the statement, the suspects are “members of transnational criminal organizations that originated in Nigeria but have spread throughout the world.”

The three suspects were reportedly apprehended and held in the UK by UK police in April 2020, and an order for their extradition to the US was granted in September 2021, according to the US authorities.

The suspects were said to have filed an appeal challenging the judgment, but a UK high court denied the suspects’ plea to overturn the extradition ruling on July 12, 2022, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said, in the statement.

According to the statement, if found guilty of the charge, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison.

Tinubu, Peter Obi no match for Atiku — Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the presidential spokesperson for the Abubakar Atiku campaign council, asserted that Atiku is the most equipped of all the contenders for the office of president of Nigeria in 2023.

On Friday, he stated this during an appearance on Politics Today, a political program on Channels TV.

According to Melaye, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are insufficient to compete with Atiku for the presidency.

Because of its colossal failure, he claimed that the APC candidate is the most challenging to sell.

He noted that it is impossible to promote the Tinubu without looking stupid.

He said, “This government marketed Atiku by their colossal failure. Today, the most difficult candidate to sell is APC candidate whether at House of Representatives, senator or governorship level.

“That is why you cannot defend, promote or campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu without looking stupid. This is what happened to my brother and friend, Festus Keyamo, he started talking off point. He started saying things that do not make sense.”

The former Kogi lawmaker said the lack of performance of the APC government makes it difficult for candidates of the party to gain acceptance in the country.