Groovy finds comfort in the arms of Phyna, few days after his heartthrob was disqualified #BBNaijaS7

Last night saw things get a little steamy between Groovy and Phyna. After lights out, the housemates were observed cuddling aggressively and moving their bodies under the duvet.

This surprised everyone because it’s been only a week since Beauty was eliminated from the competition due to provocation and violence.

Recall that Beauty, who was dating Groovy, received a double strike for throwing her wig and spectacles at him.

That evening, during a disagreement, she dumped Groovy. Beauty had accused Groovy of inappropriately dancing with Chomzy.

When Beauty attacked Ilebaye earlier for standing up for Chomzy, she also suffered a strike.

Groovy has, however, wasted no time in moving on.

Remember, we said Groovy had shown that he was in the Big Brother House to have a good time and not a long time.

This new situation with Phyna is quite unfortunate for Beauty, who lost all focus and got herself evicted for a man who clearly did not rate her that much.

Phyna’s decision to get intimate with Groovy is also quite surprising because her best friend Amaka had already told her she wanted Groovy since Beauty was out of the way.

Amaka had confided in Phyna, her best friend, about how she was feeling, and Phyna had advised her to exercise caution.

But in a backstabbing move, Phyna ended up in bed with Groovy.

Amaka was clearly very angry with her and would not speak to her.

Amaka then confided her sentiments to Ilebaye, who advised her not to let Groovy get in the way of their relationship.

Groovy, however, seems to be the hottest piece of meat in the house right now because Ilebaye also has eyes for him.

These ladies need to focus on themselves and their reasons for being in the house because one thing that Groovy will do is lead them astray. Beauty is a worthy reference.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to the intimate session between Phyna and Groovy.

