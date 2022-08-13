Groovy finds comfort in the arms of Phyna, few days after his heartthrob was disqualified #BBNaijaS7

Last night saw things get a little steamy between Groovy and Phyna. After lights out, the housemates were observed cuddling aggressively and moving their bodies under the duvet.

This surprised everyone because it’s been only a week since Beauty was eliminated from the competition due to provocation and violence.

Recall that Beauty, who was dating Groovy, received a double strike for throwing her wig and spectacles at him.

That evening, during a disagreement, she dumped Groovy. Beauty had accused Groovy of inappropriately dancing with Chomzy.

When Beauty attacked Ilebaye earlier for standing up for Chomzy, she also suffered a strike.

Groovy has, however, wasted no time in moving on.

Remember, we said Groovy had shown that he was in the Big Brother House to have a good time and not a long time.

This new situation with Phyna is quite unfortunate for Beauty, who lost all focus and got herself evicted for a man who clearly did not rate her that much.

Phyna’s decision to get intimate with Groovy is also quite surprising because her best friend Amaka had already told her she wanted Groovy since Beauty was out of the way.

Amaka had confided in Phyna, her best friend, about how she was feeling, and Phyna had advised her to exercise caution.

But in a backstabbing move, Phyna ended up in bed with Groovy.

Amaka was clearly very angry with her and would not speak to her.

Amaka then confided her sentiments to Ilebaye, who advised her not to let Groovy get in the way of their relationship.

Groovy, however, seems to be the hottest piece of meat in the house right now because Ilebaye also has eyes for him.

These ladies need to focus on themselves and their reasons for being in the house because one thing that Groovy will do is lead them astray. Beauty is a worthy reference.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to the intimate session between Phyna and Groovy.

There’s a lesson for all women in all this Groovy and Phyna situation, your life shouldn’t revolve around a man. I’m not against whatever relationship they have because they’re single but I hope Beauty realizes no man is worst losing yourself over. #BBNajia — Analice Bernice (@analice_bernice) August 13, 2022

Groovy and Phyna have a lot of people at the edge of their seats no matter decision Phyna takes going forward I support her 100% #BBNaija — SD 🛸 (@landlord988) August 12, 2022

The fact the Groovy waited until today to do this shows he’s not as clueless as he makes us believe #BBNaija — Strictly Ruxury & Princess Treatment Only (@notyafave) August 13, 2022

If Groovy finds peace with Phyna, then so be it. A man should pursue peace not war. #GroovyMono#BBnaija — Black and Shine☀️ (@Simply_Cas) August 13, 2022

See Phyna sleeping peacefully in the arms of the real Level Up game player who did not marry anyone in this house 🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽 I stan a strategic guy who is here to play his game and WIN! GROOVY to the world🌍 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/zbUmFjYHIY — Samuel Roberts (@roberts_samm) August 13, 2022