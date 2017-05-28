Buhari attempting to silence Igbo leaders in the opposition – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to silence all Igbo leaders in the opposition parties.

Fayose said this while reacting to the reported raid conducted on the home of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by security agencies.

He accused the APC-led Federal Government of transforming the DSS and other security agencies into machinery designed to terrorise the opposition.

[Read Also: FAYOSE DECLARES INTENTION TO COMPLETE ABORTED FIRST TENURE]

Fayose said, “This is a calculated and sustained attempt to silence all Igbo leaders that are not in the All Progressives Congress with Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections because he knows it (South-East) is a no-go area for his party.

“They have gone from the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to the Chairman of Capital Oil, Ifeanyi Ubah and now the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. This is muzzling of democracy and it is time we saved our nation from the hands of the terrorists.

“Obviously, it is too early to rate this government that has turned to government of terror using DSS and police as agents of terror. This certainly is not the change we bargained for. We have lost this democracy to military junta of the past masquerading as democrats and we must rise as a people to defend it.”