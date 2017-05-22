Fayose declares intention to complete aborted first tenure

by Azeez Adeniyi

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose on Monday said he would contest his impeachment from office during his first tenure.

He said this while speaking at his monthly public enlightenment programme, “Meet Your Governor in Ado Ekiti”.

Fayose said he can contest his removal since the Supreme Court ruled that his impeachment was illegal.

He emphasised that the case as to whether he was entitled to complete his tenure or not must first be determined before there could be another governorship election in the state in 2018.

Fayose who was sworn-in in May 2003 for his first tenure was impeached on October 2006.