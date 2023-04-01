APC dismisses proposed Tinubu protest at White House; Portable arrested by police for assault | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

APC dismisses proposed Tinubu protest at White House

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

APC dismisses proposed Tinubu protest at White House

The APC United States National Youth Leader, Mr. Oyakhilome Bello, has dismissed the call for a protest against the election of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the President-elect of Nigeria. In a statement released on Friday, Bello described the protest as baseless, noting that the February 25th presidential election that produced Tinubu was free, fair, and credible.

Bello assured Nigerians that the APC would mobilize genuine supporters to counter the protest and work towards protecting Tinubu’s mandate. He also called on all patriotic Nigerians to support Tinubu and Vice-President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, to enthrone a better Nigeria for all.

Bello dismissed the claim that the mandate was stolen, stating that “The election is therefore, a true reflection of the voice of the majority, even though there were some identified flaws during the election that can always be improved on.”

He emphasized that Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29th would go ahead as planned, despite the protest.

“The United States is a defender of democracy around the globe, there is no perfect election anywhere in the world and the flaws identified in the just concluded Nigeria’s election can only be improved on.

“The majority of Nigerian voters gave Tinubu their mandate, and no manipulation, propaganda or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration on May 29,” Bello said.

Bello also criticized those calling for the establishment of an Interim National Government, describing them as unpatriotic and lacking Nigeria’s interest.

Portable arrested by police for assault

Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, the controversial Nigerian singer, has been arrested by officers of the Ogun state police command over an alleged assault.

The arrest came after the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to him to turn himself in. According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police spokesperson, Portable is presently in detention at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta. Speaking on the matter, the police spokesperson said, “Yes. He was arrested today. Just this evening.”

Earlier in the week, Portable had been given a three-day ultimatum to report himself to the police, after resisting attempts by the police to arrest him and referring to himself as “a federal government liability”.

Oyeyemi had stated that the police would “go after him” if he failed to surrender himself. The arrest warrant became necessary after Portable refused to honour the police invitation on several occasions.

The state police spokesperson also emphasized that the singer is being held on accusations of assault and unruly behaviour.

His arrest sparked reactions from fans and industry colleagues, who took to social media to share their opinions.

Portable would remain in police custody until Monday when he may be arraigned in court.

Nnamani urges South-east to align with Tinubu’s government for political benefits

Chimaroke Nnamani, the senator representing Enugu south, has urged the south-east geopolitical zone to support Bola Tinubu’s administration when he is eventually inaugurated as president of the country.

Nnamani, who was recently expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for “anti-party activities,” has been consistent in his support for Tinubu, the president-elect. His political organization, the Ebeano family, has since joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released on Thursday, Nnamani stated that Tinubu’s administration would be fair to the people of the south-east, and added that the former Lagos governor has the necessary experience to lead the country.

“Tinubu has won the election. If anybody has any reason to think otherwise, the courts are there to adjudicate,” said Nnamani.

“What I expect our people to do is to align with the incoming administration, negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse for the benefit of our citizens. A Tinubu administration will be fair, just and equitable in the allocation of resources to every part of Nigeria.”

Nnamani, who lost his bid for re-election to the senate, believes that it is in the best interest of the south-east to support the incoming administration, negotiate for their fair share of resources and political benefits for the benefit of their citizens. While some might question the legitimacy of Tinubu’s victory, Nnamani believes that the courts are there to resolve any disputes that may arise.

Fayose threatens PDP with lawsuit over suspension, demands apology within 72 hours

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has demanded an apology from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for suspending him and some members of the party over alleged anti-party activities. The suspension was made by the PDP national working committee (NWC) on March 24.

However, on March 31, Akinwale Kol-Taiwo, Fayose’s lawyer, wrote a letter to Iliya Damagum, the PDP acting national chairman, saying that his client was suspended without cause, and the reasons relied upon by the party were “libellous and defamatory” with the intent to tarnish his image.

The PDP has since reversed the suspension and asked members to respect the party’s constitution. In the letter, Kol-Taiwo stated that the party’s reversal of the suspension implied that the content of the letter dated March 24, which requested the suspension, was admitted.

He added that the libellous press release issued by the party on March 30 was intended to subject Fayose to odium, ridicule, and public opprobrium in the presence of his political associates and the general public.

Kol-Taiwo acknowledged that the PDP had the power to take disciplinary action against erring members but emphasized that the power was limited to the doctrine of fair hearing as enshrined in the PDP Constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that the national working committee of the PDP acted rashly on baseless and unfounded allegations, making the party look weak and disorganised. He demanded an apology from the party within 72 hours, failing which he would commence legal action against the party.

In his words, “While we do not contend that the Peoples Democratic Party reserve the power(s) to take disciplinary action against any erring member(s), it is much more pertinent to state that the said power(s) to take disciplinary action is not absolute, the said power(s) to take disciplinary action is limited to doctrine of fair hearing as enshrined in the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution (as amended in 2017) and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended. As such, your disciplinary powers must not be seen to infringe on the right of another citizen or person.”

Timipre Sylva steps down as Minister of State for Petroleum.

Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has reportedly submitted his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) cited undisclosed sources who said that Sylva submitted the letter to the President last week.

However, Horatius Egua, Sylva’s Senior Adviser on media and communications, reportedly said that he could not confirm or deny the minister’s resignation. Egua added that he had not been officially informed of the resignation by Sylva, nor had he seen the letter.

Although the reasons behind Sylva’s resignation are not clear, they may be related to his political aspirations.

Sylva has expressed interest in running for the governorship position in Bayelsa State on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. The APC primary election is scheduled to take place in April, while the governorship election is slated for November 2023.