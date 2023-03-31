The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)

Since the events of the first movie, married pair Nick and Audrey Spitz have gone into the private investigation business full-time and started their own firm.

When their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own expensive wedding, the Spitzes find themselves in the middle of an international mystery.

Rye Lane (Hulu)

After being rejected in a particularly nasty manner, two total strangers connect and develop feelings for one another. Yas (Vivian Oparah) overhears Dom (David Jonsson) sobbing in the toilet next to her at an art exhibition opening. They share their love woes with one another and then head out for a stroll through south London.

The leads share a palpable chemistry and their characters are mismatched: Yas is a free-spirited costume designer, and Dom is an uptight accountant. But, you know, opposites attract.

Tetris (Apple TV Plus)

Tetris, a movie based on a true story, features Taron Egerton in the lead role of Henk Rogers, a video game designer from the Netherlands who recognized the addictive nature of the eponymous game and endeavored to introduce it to the world in the late 1980s.

However, Henk’s plan hit a snag when he discovered that Tetris had been created by a Russian software engineer named Alexy Pajitnov (portrayed by Nikita Yefremov), resulting in a legal dispute over the game’s ownership that further fueled the already brewing tensions of the Cold War between Russia and the Western world.

Unstable (Netflix)

Hollywood has a history of being a family affair, and the latest addition to this trend is Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, who team up in a workplace comedy. Rob Lowe portrays Ellis Dragon, a brilliant yet self-absorbed biotech mogul who is struggling to cope emotionally after the loss of his wife. On the other hand, his son Jackson, a career flute player, lacks any ambition in the business world.

Despite their differences, Jackson may hold the key to saving his father’s company. Anna (Sian Clifford), the CFO, seeks Jackson’s assistance in calming the volatile Ellis. While their personalities are almost polar opposites, the father-son duo may just be the perfect team.

The Power (Prime Video)

In Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, The Power, teenage girls worldwide suddenly possess a unique ability: electricity flows through their fingertips. How they choose to use this newfound power, for better or worse, is entirely up to them. However, it cannot be denied that they now have the power to harm others at will.

Based on the bestselling novel by Naomi Alderman, The Power boasts an impressive cast of established actors, including Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, and Josh Charles, who portray adults struggling to come to terms with the implications of these young women holding the upper hand in society and possessing the ability to wield their bodies in unprecedented ways.

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV Plus)

This dramedy, inspired by M.O. Walsh’s book and reminiscent of the Twilight Zone, revolves around a surreal premise: a vending machine named Morpho appears one day in a small-town grocery store, offering to reveal one’s “true life potential” for a fee of $2, along with their fingerprints and Social Security number.

Dusty Hubbard (played by Chris O’Dowd), a history teacher who is satisfied with his life with his wife Cass (played by Gabrielle Dennis) and daughter Trina (played by Djouliet Amara), spots the machine on his 40th birthday. As more and more of his neighbors try the machine, Dusty becomes tempted by the allure of knowledge. However, the words on his card leave him shocked and confused, serving as a reminder of why some say you shouldn’t open Pandora’s box.