IT failure forces British Airways to cancel flights from Heathrow, Gatwick

IT systems failure has forced the British Airways to cancel all its flights out of major London airports Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday.

“We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” the airline said in a statement.

“The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6.00 pm UK time today (1700 GMT), so please do not come to the airports.”

The airline said it had found “no evidence that it’s a cyber attack,” with Britain still recovering from a ransomware attack earlier this month that crippled key infrastructure.