“It’s either Biafra or death” | Nnamdi Kanu says Biafra will happen in the next few months (WATCH)

Clearly going against his bail conditions, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has said the creation of a sovereign state of Biafra will be achieved in the next few months.

Kanu said this while addressing worshippers at the Jew Shabbat rally in a video released by Sahara Reporters.

Justice Binta Nyako had stated that the Biafra agitator must not address any gathering or be in company of more than 10 person while granting him bail.

[Read Also: ‘NO SHOP MUST BE OPEN IN NNEWI ON MAY 30’ – NNAMDI KANU ALLEGEDLY ORDERS (WATCH)]

The IPOB leader said Biafra will be achieved in a few months, while stating that IPOB is unstoppable.

He said, “We have history on our side, we have determination on our side, we have intelligence on our side and we are practically unstoppable.”

Kanu also said there will be no election in the South East if the Nigerian government fails to yield to his demands.

“It is left to them how they want to play it. If they don’t give us what we want, there will never be elections in Biafraland,” he threatened.

He reiterated that his singular purpose on earth was “to restore Biafra.”

Watch below: