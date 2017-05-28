MASSOB faults IG’s directive on May 30 protest

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has faulted the alert by Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on the sit-at-home protest by Biafrans to mark the Biafra Day on May 30.

The group had ordered Igbos to stay at home and has restricted movement to celebrate the day.

Idris however directed policemen to deal “decisively” with violent agitators.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu on Saturday said the directive was unnecessary since the agitators will be at home.

He said, “It is very bad for the Nigerian police to declare onslaught on the people on May 30 peaceful programme. Are they planning to kill us even in our homes? Do we have any public functions like rally or processions? Our people should be very careful on that day.”