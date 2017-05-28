Sleeper-in-chief, Trump appeared to have dozed off at G-7 Summit

US President Donald Trump has been caught sleeping during the G-7 Summit held in Italy this weekend.

Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni who hosted the summit was speaking when Trump dozed off.

In a video clip, Trump was seen without his headphones which was used in translating Paolo’s speech even as other world leaders were paying attention to the address.

The President’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, however gave an explanation concerning why Trump wasn’t wearing headphones.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Shoving Prime Ministers, Grabbing glowing orbs | 8 cringeworthy moments from Donald Trump’s first international trip

The Thread: Donald Trump returns to tweet storm mode and Americans go on the attack

Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Osinbajo + Arsenal fans can’t believe their good fortune