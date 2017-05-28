Sleeper-in-chief, Trump appeared to have dozed off at G-7 Summit

US President Donald Trump has been caught sleeping during the G-7 Summit held in Italy this weekend.

Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni who hosted the summit was speaking when Trump dozed off.

In a video clip, Trump was seen without his headphones which was used in translating Paolo’s speech even as other world leaders were paying attention to the address.

The President’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, however gave an explanation concerning why Trump wasn’t wearing headphones.

As usual @POTUS wears a single ear piece for translation in his right ear https://t.co/Opm2qk1hOQ — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 27, 2017