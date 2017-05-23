Buhari’s administration improved operational capacity of Army – Buratai

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on Tuesday said under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the army has improved in its operational capacity.

Buratai made the remark when he declared open the “Combat Arms’’ training week of the Nigerian Army at the headquarters of Infantry Corps centre, Jaji.

“It is necessary to note that since the inception of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, there has been remarkable improvement in the operational capacity of the Nigerian Army, especially in the North East.

“This is occasioned by improvement in funding by the Commander-In-Chief,’’ he said.

Buratai said the training was designed to identify challenges, gaps and capability of the combat arms with a view to improving for better performance in the theatre.

“It is hoped that the various ideas that will be discussed and solutions that will be proffered during this training will enhance the capability of the combat arms and the Nigerian army to meet our constitutional responsibilities,’’ he said.