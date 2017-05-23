Oil rebels attack pipeline in the Niger Delta

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Oil rebels have attacked a gas pipeline in the Niger Delta, which might break the ongoing negotiations between Niger Delta leaders and the Federal Government.

The suspected oil rebels, Punch reports, attacked a pipeline operated by the Nigerian Gas Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Saturday.

“It has been confirmed, even by the community people, that it was a third-party sabotage,” said Nigeria Gas Company spokesman, Violin Antaih.

“If you have a picture of the blast, you will know too well that was exactly what happened because the pipeline was cut into two. A ruptured pipeline will not have such effect.”