Do Ekiti people want another 7 months of Fayose’s government?

by Ayomide Ekerin

When Governor Ayodele Fayose won the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State in June 2014, some pundits said the victory was not a vote for Fayose, but a referendum against Kayode Fayemi. Others differed, pointing to the massive support Fayose had always gotten from the Ekiti people.

Almost three years down the line, it seems the Ekiti people are disenchanted with their showy governor. Every now and then, Fayose is battling with students and various labour unions in the state over unpaid wages.

At a point, public workers in the state were being owed over five months salaries, while media reports said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had traced N4.7billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser to Fayose’s account and two sons of a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

There were also reports of how the governor serially received kickbacks from contractors of projects in the state.

Fayose on the other hand, in his characteristic manner, has been declaring the great work he is doing for Ekiti people.

In his comments on Tuesday, August 23, 2016, during a festival in the state, he had this to say, “Whatever you sow you shall reap. If you do good for the people, you will get goodness. I have done well for Ekiti people,” the governor said according to Vanguard.

“Look at the Amphitheatre I built in Ewi’s palace, the dual carriageway from Basiri to Ajilosun, the ongoing flyover, the Awedele dualisation and many others. All these are the projects that are speaking for me and the people will continue to remember me for good,” he added.

Whether or not Ekiti people agree with his claims, his tenure ends by June 2018, just over a year from now. They also need to brace up for another seven months, if his bid to use up the remaining time from his first term is granted.

Since his first tenure had been adjudged by the Supreme Court to have been illegally truncated, he feels he should get his seven months back, and has approached the court for that purpose. This is not a matter for the polls, so the Ekiti people have no say in the matter. They can only hope for the best.