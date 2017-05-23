[The Sexuality Blog]: Sexperts are the new internet craze, but you should exercise some caution

As far as social media visibility goes, OAP and Youtube Vlogger, Uwanma has better branding than most.

Her signature is blonde hair, the colour of straw, and a wide smile and a candour about sexual organs and orifices. She’s been vlogging for a while, a relatively new avenue for social media personalities, but is one of the few mainstream personalities with mainstream careers who have caught the vlogging bug the biggest being Toke Makinwa of course. But what differentiates Uwanma from others is the often explicit nature of her vlogs.

Uwanma is a self-professed ‘sexpert’, a sub-niche of the internet celebrity whose claim to fame and influence is a no-holds-barred approach to sex and sexuality. There have been a couple of social media sexperts who have parlayed their candour into lucrative careers offline, think Oloni, of Oloni.com, a British Nigerian sexpert whose candour and charisma has made her a favorite among social media users of colour in Britain and Nigeria, and more recent RaquelSavage who is following in Oloni’s well-heeled footsteps.

What differentiates the sexpert from other people who use their sex and sexualities as a tool for career advancement online is that sexperts often make vulgar topics look sanitised by their delivery. They also directly imply, or indirectly suggest that they have some sort of professional knowledge or training that qualifies them to offer medical and often sexual advice on things like erectile dysfunction, sexual dissonance and other sexuality.

So while sexperts (not to be confused with relationship doctors) are able to start important conversations around sex and sexuality, they must never be substituted for actual professional advice/help from a trained professional. Sexperts no matter how well intentioned, can and will often mislead their fans/followers because a curiosity or interest in the workings of sex and sexuality doesn’t equate actual years of research and field experience.

Enjoy the banter, but don’t get carried away.