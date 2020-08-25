Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 54 on Billboard 200 chart

Barely two weeks after its release, Burna Boy’s much-buzzed-about fifth project Twice As Tall has debuted at number 54 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. It is the highest charting Nigerian album to reach this feat, toppling King Sunny Ade’s Syncro System which peaked at number 91 in 1983 and Wizkid’s Sounds From the Other Side, which peaked at number 54 in 2017.

.@burnaboy‘s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 54 on this week’s #Billboard200. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 24, 2020

The Billboard 200 is a record chart ranking the most popular albums and EP in the U.S., and published weekly. To see Twice As Tall already breaking records, even though relatively small, is something noteworthy. With the goodwill the album has amassed, we can’t wait to see more records it will clinch.