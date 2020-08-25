Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 54 on Billboard 200 chart

Burna Boy

Barely two weeks after its release, Burna Boy’s much-buzzed-about fifth project Twice As Tall has debuted at number 54 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. It is the highest charting Nigerian album to reach this feat, toppling King Sunny Ade’s Syncro System which peaked at number 91 in 1983 and Wizkid’s Sounds From the Other Side, which peaked at number 54 in 2017.

The Billboard 200 is a record chart ranking the most popular albums and EP in the U.S., and published weekly. To see Twice As Tall already breaking records, even though relatively small, is something noteworthy. With the goodwill the album has amassed, we can’t wait to see more records it will clinch.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo August 24, 2020

Tiwa Savage’s ‘Temptation’ featuring Sam Smith is finally here

Off her upcoming, much-buzzed-about album Celia, Tiwa Savage has just released Temptation, featuring British pop star Sam Smith. Back then, ...

Bernard Dayo August 24, 2020

Patoranking has released the tracklist for third album ”Three”

Towards the end of August, Patoranking will be joining the slew of Nigerian artists with new album releases. Titled Three, ...

Bernard Dayo August 21, 2020

Original Cuppy, Afro Pop Vol. 1, Roots, Apollo: the best album releases of the week

Despite a world fractured by coronavirus, the recent deluge of album releases from Nigerian artists is quite remarkable. From Burna ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2020

#YNaijaNextRated: Nova is making music at his own pace

Lust, the opening track of Nova’s third project S.T.A.Y (Still Think About You), spans less than two minutes and finds ...

Bernard Dayo August 8, 2020

Best Music: Tiwa Savage, K1 De Ultimate, Oxlade, Peruzzi and more

Every week at YNaija, we sift through the churn to curate the best new song releases. K1 De Ultimate has ...

Bernard Dayo August 1, 2020

#YNaijaNextRated: DJ VvadaA is a sonic alchemist, mixing her way to the perfect set

DJ VvadaA can’t remember when she wanted to be a disc jockey, but she recently recall looking through an old ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail