You should be more careful now that your location is known, Soyinka tells SaharaReporters

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has advised online newspaper, SaharaReporters to exercise more caution now that its location is known.

Soyinka said this on Thursday when the online newspaper launched its civic media lab, located on Isaac John Street in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

“I’m here under false pretences; I was told that I agreed to be present at the launch of this media centre. Nobody said to my understanding of English, and my understanding of English Language is not too bad,” Soyinka said.

“Nobody said I was coming to launch it. My hearing may be a bit wonky, but you know… still here I am. Let me congratulate you once again on the launching of this media centre.

“I hope it makes the media more careful, now that people know where to come and find you and to deal with you when you go wrong, and I hope it will be a genuine media centre, which means that when we stop by, we would have a drink before we get to more serious tasks.

“I hope the media, when they do their launch will not be like the launching with which the nation was treated recently in Abuja. I think this nation — you and I — have been slapped in the face by some of the disgusting reprobates that we know in any level of connection with power.”

Sowore joked about the media centre to the audience, saying, “I also want to assure you that this media centre is different to the extent that if you wait long enough, there will be palm wine available on the other side of the centre. If you want to pour libation to the gods,” he said.