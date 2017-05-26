EFCC seizes mansion, others from Jonathan’s godson

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized a mansion among other properties from George Turnah, a godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Punch reports.

Turnah is currently on trial over alleged N3bn fraud alongside seven other companies.

The seven companies arraigned with Turnah are: El Godmas Global Services Limited; Turnoil and Gas Nigeria Limited; Kolo Creek Petroleum Development Limited; Celtic Pride Consult and Events; Yenagoa Mall, Adaka Boro Marine Services Limited; and Sugarland Integrated farms Nigeria Limited.

The EFCC also froze seven bank accounts through which the suspect allegedly received billions of naira.

The EFCC said, “The EFCC has taken over some bank accounts and properties traced to a former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. George Turnah.

“The confiscation was done on Thursday sequel to an interim forfeiture order granted the commission by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“One of the properties covered by the forfeiture order and which had been attached by the EFCC “is a massive complete building known as Kolo Villa” in Kolo Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Other properties will soon be attached.”

Justice Ibrahim Watilat had granted the interim forfeiture order based on an application filed before the court by the EFCC’s counsel, Adebola Olatunji.