The International Organisation for Migration on Thursday helped 165 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya.

According to Punch, the returnees were transported aboard a NOUVELAIR aircraft with registration number TS-INA and arrived the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos at about 5:10 pm.

They reportedly included 97 adult males, seven male children, two male infants; 54 adult females, four female children and one female infant.

The returnees were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force.

According to the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihajja, majority of the returnees were from Edo State would be assisted back home.

He said, “Our advice is for youths to remain in the country and work hard. With the current Federal Government’s initiative towards job creation, they will be gainfully employed.

“Most of them are from Edo State, they can take advantage of the state government’s target towards job creation to make their lives better rather than going to where they feel the grass is greener.”