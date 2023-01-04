Mbaka returns to Adoration Ministry eight months after suspension

Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has returned from an eight-month suspension in a monastery.

Videos of people greeting Mbaka at Enugu’s Akanu Ibiam International Airport have been shared online.

On June 3, 2022, the Enugu Catholic Diocese shut down Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry and forbade him to speak out on political concerns.

The Church then reopened the ministry and renamed it Chaplaincy in order to check the ministry’s excesses.

Later that month, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, requested that Mbaka go to the monastery for additional revelations about his ministry.

As a result, Reverend Fr. Anthony Amadi was appointed to take his position as the Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy’s new chaplain.