[The Church Blog] Creflo Dollar shares vital lessons on Grace and Faith at #WAFBEC2018

Every year at WAFBEC, we look forward to sessions by pastor Creflo Dollar as he not only teaches the word, but also attempts through expositions on the word, to share insights on living the word in such a world like ours.

This year, we also anticipated his session and once again, we weren’t disappointed.

The founder and senior pastor of World Changers Church International during his sessions taught on Grace, Faith and the posture of a believer in Christ which is rest.

Speaking on rest, he said; “When you spend time on God’s word, you enter into rest. You get younger when you sit continuously under the word of God” as he shared from 1 Peter 5:7 and Romans 10:17. The highest kind of faith is rest. Faith without works is death, but your actions alone won’t get you to rest. The victory is in faith not in actions. Encouraging Christians to rest in God’s work, he explained that we rest because we know that God’s work is perfect. “When we talk about rest, we are not talking about resting from work but resting in work. Resting while working is having confidence, faith and trust when you work.”

Trying to clear the air on our age long beliefs on Grace and Faith, Dr. Dollar said, “Grace has provided salvation for everybody on the earth. Everybody has not been saved because they have not responded to Grace. Faith is the positive response to what Jesus already did”

He ended by sharing that, Grace is not a subject matter or a curriculum, Grace is a person and His name is Jesus