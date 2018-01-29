The federal government of Nigeria once again is failing to keep its promises yet again. In January 2017, allegations surfaced that the Federal government intended to censor public speech by illegally monitoring the conversations across social media platforms and punishing persons they adjudged as dissidents. The Honourable Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said “we have said it before and we want to restate it:the Federal government has no immediate or long term plans to stifle press freedom. Even the social media, with its warts and all will never, will never be regulated nor have its operations tampered with.”

However, recent events suggests the government is reneging on Lai Mohammed promises. Last week after the end of a security meeting between the President and the service chiefs and other concerned individuals, it was reported by the media that the Minister of Defense has directed the military to start monitoring the social media updates of Nigerians especially “notable” Nigerians.

The Minister of Defense is yet to elaborate on the metrics by which these ‘notable’ Nigerians will be singled out for surveillance. However it is evident that the Federal government has once again sees the social media as the next target of its ongoing war against press freedom in Nigeria. The press freedom record of this administration has consistently been abysmal as seen in consistent attacks and arrests of pressmen in the country.

The arrest of the Elombah brothers by the Inspector General of Police is still generating ripples with many organizations and individuals condemning the Inspector General of Police for engaging in acts abuse of power. The latest decision of the Federal government to monitor social media post of Nigerians shows the Buhari government is ready to go on the offensive against freedom of speech in Nigeria. The social media account of every Nigerian is a personal property of such individuals which should not be monitored by any individuals.

The decision of the Federal government to engage in such is an intrusion on the privacy of Nigerians which is anti-democratic.