Comparing Laycon with Vector, What happens when you’re high, Nigerians out of poverty | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Everybody don dey buy car, what's happening omo — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) December 11, 2020

Peer pressure!

2.

My brother… I usually have 3 different accents. — Kaduna Girl👸🏼 (@sister_hyldaah) December 11, 2020

Lol…

3.

Texting you nicely doesn't mean I'm in love with you. — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) December 11, 2020

Accurate!

4.

A relationship that won’t take you to the alter should at least take you to the bank



One must enter oo✌️✌️ — UZOAMAKA 💓💓 (@jennygodswill) December 11, 2020

Lol!

5.

I saw my last period for the year. Lord, I am grateful. Don’t ask me what I’m grateful for 🙄🙄 — FADEY FUNDzz💰💰 (@fluffyfadey) December 11, 2020

Lol.. If you know you know.

6.

Tackle insecurity first before lifting 100m Nigerians from poverty.#BuhariFailedNorth — Young marketer♛🎇 (@Khalifa_H_AYA) December 11, 2020

Where’s the lie?

7.

Things don really change.



Visitors no dey reject food again. — Richard (@meettheRichard) December 11, 2020

Where’s the lie?

8.

My mom keep fish for table I go chop am, now she’s asking me to check Under the table if the rat is dead😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RdCxEEBcxO — Only1Cleverly😎 (@CleverlyAhmed) December 11, 2020

RIP

9.

Love is dumb, even WhatsApp gets heartbroken when you fall in love with Twitter. — FEYi (@blarrkwave_) December 11, 2020

Okay?

10.

Comparing Laycon to Vector is easily the most stupid & senseless debates of 2020.



Wait, are you guys even for real? Is it the same Vector that Laycon cited as his inspiration? Lmaoo. You guys joke too much on this app. — KAYLECHI 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Kaylechi_) December 11, 2020

Lol