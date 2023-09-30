Court orders Kano government to pay ₦30bn to shop owners for demolition compensation; FG and Wema Bank partner to train 3 million Nigerians in Digital skill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Northern leaders warn the federal government from using them as pawns in clandestine bargains with bandits

Court orders Kano government to pay ₦30bn to shop owners for demolition compensation

NLC, TUC shun meeting with Federal Government

Governor of Osun State cancels Independence Day celebration in the state

Federal Government and Wema Bank partner to train 3 million Nigerians in Digital skill

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Northern leaders warn the federal government from using them as pawns in clandestine bargains with bandits

Northern leaders in the Northern part of Nigeria have warned the Federal Government against toying with their lives and playing politics due to the information being spread about some government officials secretly bargaining with bandits in Zamfara without acknowledgement from the state government.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has pointed fingers at the federal government, blaming them for damaging the current battle with bandits behind his administration.

He started by saying that dealing with bandits was not the right thing to do but a mistake and would encourage the criminals to do worse than they currently are.

Court orders Kano government to pay ₦30bn to shop owners for demolition compensation

The recent approval of the demolition of shops in the Kano metropolis by the Kano State has fired back on the government as the court has demanded that the government pay back ₦30 billion in compensation to a group of victims affected by the demolition.

Justice Samuel Amobeda, who ruled in favour of the people, condemned the demolition act, calling it barbaric and unconstitutional.

The Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Idi Shop Owners, Traders Association, and 56 others, through their representative Dr Nuraddeen Ayagi, had hoped the court would demand that they be paid ₦250 billion for damages rather than the ₦30 billion.

The defendants in the lawsuit are the Kano State Government, Kano State Urban Development Authority, the Attorney General of Kano, Nigeria Police, AIG Zone 1, and the Commissioner of Police Kano.

In the judgement, the Justice claimed that the demolition violated the plaintiff’s right to property, life, and livelihood, which are fundamental human rights.

In response to the judgment, the state government announced its decision to appeal against the court’s ruling, stating that the Land Use Act is clear on the position of land in every state.

NLC, TUC shun meeting with Federal Government

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have both refused to attend the meeting scheduled and organised by the federal government in hopes of calling off the proposed strike.

The Chief of Staff to the President and the Minister of Labour and Employment had scheduled a meeting with NLC leaders at the Presidential Villa on Friday, 29. Still, the Labour leaders had shunned the meeting by refusing to attend.

Samuel Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment, was spotted in the office of the Chief of Staff as he waited for the commencement of the meeting. However, the other party had decidedly not shown up two hours after the prescribed time.

Governor of Osun State cancels Independence Day celebration in the state

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has cancelled the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day.

While the country celebrates its Independence Day every year on October 1, Ademola has refused his state’s participation in this year’s jubilation, acknowledging that Nigeria is currently going through hard times and everyone would instead meditate.

The spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, released a statement claiming that the governor requested that the residents of Osun use this time to pray for prosperity and peace within the state and nation.

“Let us use Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation,” the statement reads.

“Our people are passing through tough times. It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our country.”

Federal Government and Wema Bank partner to train 3 million Nigerians in Digital skill

The Federal government and Wema Bank’s ALAT launched the Skill-Novation Programme on September 29 to provide over three million Nigerians with critical digital skills that can assist them in building careers.

According to the statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President of Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, the programme will open 15 centres across Nigeria to support those interested in learning digital skills.

“The programme will establish 15 state-of-the-art ICT centres, strategically placed across Nigeria, to provide individuals and businesses alike with access to cutting-edge digital training, resources, and support,” the statement reads.

According to the statement titled ‘Over 3M MSMEs to benefit as Nigeria launches FG/ALAT Skill-Novation’, there will be two phases of this programme. The first phase will focus on states such as Anambra, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, and Oyo.

The second phase will be in Bauchi, Delta, Ekiti, Kaduna, and Ogun states.

“This is in a bid to support the information technology revolution that would, in turn, extend the reach of economic and social interactions as well as enhance productivity growth in Nigeria,” Nkwocha announced.