‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star, Awkwafina, set to debut season two of comedy show ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ this August

———-

Following a successful first season of Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, the channel that makes life funnier is set to premiere season 2 on Saturday 28 August at 21:30 WAT/22:30 CAT (on Comedy Central Africa DStv Channel 122). The half-hour scripted comedy will feature a number of directors for the 10-episode season: Bill Benz (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Andrew McCarthy (Orange Is The New Black), Laura Murphy (Girl Code), Jordan Kim (Chad), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and BD Wong, who stars as Nora’s dad on the hit show, is also set to make his television directorial debut.

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell) is the creator and writer of the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Season 2 of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens will premiere on Saturday Night Origi-Lols – an unfiltered, unapologetic, and undeniably hilarious Saturday night segment that will keep comedy lovers entertained with brand new Comedy Central original content that has never been seen on the continent before.

Be sure to tune into Awkwafina is Nora From Queens on Saturday 28 August at 21:30 WAT/ 22:30 CAT (on Comedy Central Africa DStv Channel 122)

For more on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122), follow @comedycentralaf (Twitter & Instagram) and Comedy Central Africa on Facebook.

