Unlimited entertainment for subscribers as Glo TV takes off

A unique television streaming service, Glo TV, which can be accessed on the web, IOS and Android platforms, has been unveiled by National Telecommunications Company, Globacom.

“Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across social strata,” said Globacom while unveiling Glo TV at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

Globacom stated that Glo TV will offer the best premium all-around entertainment, news and sports content, adding that it is the first–of–its–kind Mobile TV with a mission to become Nigeria’s one-stop entertainment destination.

According to the company, “We believe that with the rich entertainment value on the Glo TV, subscribers will see it as their preferred service for video content consumption, especially TV content, adding that Glo TV also offers exclusive content which premiers for the first time on the app.”

On Glo TV content, it assured subscribers of a wide variety of choices ranging from entertainment, news, information, education to cartoons. He added that it will be entertainment all the way from different channels, including Aljazeera and France24 for news-on –go, documentary channels like CGTN and RT Documentary, kiddies Channels that adequately entertain them in line with the best practices of television viewership like ZooMOO, English Club TV, Lollykids and Nolly Africa, African Movie Channel and Legacy Network, among others for subscribers of all ages.

Globacom which advised subscribers to visit myglotv.com to register and download the Glo TV app free of charge before September 30th, 2021, added that customers on pre-paid and post-paid platforms with compliant android and iPhone devices will be able to register for the app.

