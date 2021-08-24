BBNaija6: Is Pere influencing Maria on White Money and the game in general?

Yesterday, the Monday night nominations took place in the Big Brother Naija House, and six of the housemates were put up for possible eviction; Sammie, Pere, JMK, Maria, Cross and Queen.

The nomination, however seemed to have unsettled Maria a little, as she displayed some hostility last night. Selected by Liquorose to watch a movie with a few others, she declined the invitation on the grounds that she didn’t want to watch a movie with people she considered fake.

Prior to announcing the nomination results on the show last night, Big Brother issued a strike to Pere, Maria and JMK for microphone infringement. Not only did he issue all three of them a strike each, he also barred them from any Head of House [HOH] rights for two weeks – including the right to participate in the HOH games, right to the HOH lounge, and to be saved by the Head of House.

As a result, Liquorose who is the current Head of House, was unable to save her best friend Maria from possible eviction. Today during her diary session, Maria admitted that she felt hurt that she could not be saved by Liquorose. “Liquorose Veto power selection hurt my feelings because she could not save me from eviction and had to save Peace.” She stated. “I was really hurt but I had to dig deeper and understand why I’m being punished considering what I did,” she added.

During the course of the diary session, she was also asked the reason for her nomination of Queen and White Money; and her response was rather intriguing. For Queen, it was quite obvious that they don’t get along, so she explained that Queen is the housemate she has bonded the least with. This also raises the question of why she nominated White Money again.

She told Big Brother that she nominated White Money because she thinks there is a lot fake about him. Words that you would easily have guessed were Pere’s if the face had been blurred and her voice altered.

“For Whitemoney, there’s just something about him that is tricky; he’s not genuine that’s why I nominated him. He does things for the sake of it and I don’t like that. I don’t trust him,” she said.

With her response, it is an easy guess that spending all that time with Pere is beginning to influence her decision and actions. Even more so, her refusal to watch a movie with some of the housemates is reminiscent of the stubbornness and upfront behavior Pere has displayed.