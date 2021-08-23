BBNaija6: Six housemates are up for possible eviction and here’s how they stand in the battle to survive

Its the first day of the fifth week in the Big Brother Naija House, and with the new week comes new nominees for eviction. Unfortunately for the contestants, this week is not going to be like the previous week where everyone was safe, without their knowledge. It’s Aluta Continua this week, and at least one person will be exiting the house come Sunday.

Following Liquorose’s emergence as the Head of House games, the housemates got to the weekly nominations which was the next order of duty. At the end of the night, Maria, Cross, Sammie, Pere, Queen and JMK were the housemates up for possible eviction.

With this list, one doesn’t need to give it much thought to truly comprehend how much trouble JMK is in. Of all the nominated housemates, she appear to have the least established fanbase and barring an outright miracle. It’s difficult seeing her survive this one. However, she still has a week to show herself and the miracle could be a drastic change in the content she provides.

If JMK is in the most trouble, Maria is in the least trouble. She has a fanbase that has been growing like wild fire since the start of the show coupled with her TV appeal, beauty and drama. She has been an ideal housemate and arguably the reason thousands of people tune in. It’s therefore hard to believe that she would be evicted this early.

Following Maria is Cross who has been a fun guy in the house. He is a content factory and the latest player in a love triangle. So fans may not be keen on getting rid of him yet.

Pere and Cross are basically in the same league, the difference being that Pere has as much fans as critics. His long standing beef with White Money, who many still believe he bullied may come back to bite him. Fortunately for him, fans can’t necessarily vote you out, they are only allowed to vote their favorite housemate in the game and amongst these nominees, he’s got one of the loudest fans.

Queen‘s situation is the anomaly amongst the nominees and her exit or stay back wouldn’t be a surprise. On one hand, she doesn’t have the most powerful fanbase, but on another, is closely attached to the person who actually has the strongest fanbase. If fans of White Money vote for her, then she should be fine. Otherwise, she might just be in as much trouble as JMK.

On a final note, Sammie is more close to JMK in terms of being evicted, than he is to Maria in terms of being saved. Simply put, if two people have to leave the house amongst these nominees, there is a strong possibility that he would be among the two. However, as stated earlier, he still has a week and if his content is something fans gravitate to. Should one of the other nominees do something absurd that turns the fans against them, he probably can survive.



Good luck to them all.